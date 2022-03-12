Ex-Columbus Zoo CEO to repay $400,000 audit said he owed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former chief executive officer has agreed to repay hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium after audits concluded that improper spending and questionable business practices cost the institution more than $630,000. The zoo’s board of directors on Friday announced approval of a settlement with former CEO Thomas Stalf for $400,000, which an August 2021 forensic audit said he received inappropriately. The Columbus Dispatch reports that Stalf’s attorney said he agreed to pay back the money so that he could move forward with his life — but alleged that his client was made a scapegoat.