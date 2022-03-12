Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

Russian troops are pressing their offensive across Ukraine, pounding populated areas with artillery and airstrikes and deploying siege tactics honed in Syria and Chechnya — where opposing cities were reduced to rubble. The bombardment has intensified as units fan out to prepare for an assault on Kyiv, a major political and strategic prize for Russian President Vladimir Putin but one that ground troops would pay dearly to take. Ukrainians have vowed to annihilate any Russian forces who enter the capital, but they themselves are likely to face days or weeks of murderous shelling before any tanks roll in.