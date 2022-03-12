Turkey, Armenia agree to press ahead with mending fences

By SUZAN FRASER

Associated Press

ANTALYA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish and Armenian foreign ministers say their countries have agreed to press ahead with efforts to establish diplomatic relations “without conditions” and continue the normalization efforts that could lead to the reopening of their shared borders for trade. Ararat Mirzoyan met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, during a rare visit to Turkey on Saturday. Mirzoyan said he welcomed Turkey’s invitation “as a positive signal” for improved relations between the two countries that have had decades of bitterness and have no diplomatic ties. The two countries appointed special representatives who have so far held two rounds of talks in Moscow and Vienna to improve ties.