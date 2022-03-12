UN says Yemen war killed or injured 47 children in 2022

CAIRO (AP) — A U.N. officials says at least 47 children were killed or injured in war-torn Yemen in the first two months of 2022 as fighting escalated between government forces and the Houthi rebels. Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF representative to Yemen, has called on warring parties and their foreign backers to protect civilians. Yemen has been convulsed by civil war since 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthis took control of the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north, forcing the government to flee to the south, then to Saudi Arabia. A Saudi-led coalition entered the war in March 2015, to try restoring President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to power.