COVID-19 delays trial in plot to abduct Mich. Gov. Whitmer

By MICHAEL TARM and ED WHITE

Associated Press

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The trial for four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that was scheduled to resume Monday has been postponed at least until Thursday because an essential participant tested positive for COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker ordered the delay Sunday. Undercover FBI agents and informants were expected to testify in the coming weeks, as were two co-conspirators who pleaded guilty prior to trial. Prosecutors last week sought to counter defense claims that the FBI entrapped the defendants, tricking them into joining a kidnapping conspiracy. Jurors heard a recording of one of the defendants specifically talk about the prospect of kidnapping the Democratic governor.