India unsure of Russian arms to meet China, Pakistan threats

By ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — India is bracing for a disruption in Russian arms supplies following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tightrope walk between Moscow and Washington could become more difficult due to a border standoff with China. Up to 60% of Indian defense equipment comes from Russia. Modi has so far avoided voting against Russia at the United Nations or criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine. Beijing could pressure Moscow to downgrade its ties with India. President Joe Biden has publicly spoken about unresolved differences with India over the Ukraine issue, but he is building ties with New Delhi under the Indo-Pacific security alliance known as “the Quad” that also includes Japan and Australia.