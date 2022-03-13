US official: Russia seeking military aid from China

By AAMER MADHANI and JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official says Russia has asked China for military equipment to use in its invasion of Ukraine. The request comes amid tensions about the ongoing war ahead of a Monday meeting in Rome between top aides for the U.S. and Chinese governments. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan has bluntly warned China to avoid helping Russia evade punishment from sanctions that have hammered the Russian economy. He says the U.S “will not allow that.” U.S. officials also accuse Beijing of spreading false Russian claims that Ukraine was running chemical and biological weapons labs with U.S. support. They say China is effectively providing cover for a potential chemical attack by Russia.