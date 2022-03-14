Biden to attend first in-person fundraiser since pandemic

By BRIAN SLODYSKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is holding his first in-person fundraiser since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Monday’s fundraiser marks a return to a traditional form of politics that many Democrats eschewed as a matter of public safety. The big-dollar event in Washington will raise money for the Democratic National Committee. Biden has attended several in person political events in recent months, including a speech he gave at the DNC’s winter meeting last week. But his return to in-person fundraisers nonetheless marks a new chapter in the politics of the pandemic, signaling a desire by Democrats to get back to normal after two years of social distancing and lockdowns.