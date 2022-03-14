Cyprus president vows “more humane” migrant camp conditions

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The President of Cyprus says his government will work to make conditions at an overcrowded migrant reception camp “more humane” following criticism that living arrangements for more than 350 unaccompanied minors are inadequate. President Nicos Anastasiades said after a brief visit to the Pournara camp on Nicosia’s outskirts Monday that any “deficiencies” at the camp that arose as a result of a a continuing influx of migrants will be “dealt with accordingly.” Anastasiades said difficulties are to be expected when nearly 5% of the ethnically split island nation’s population are asylum-seekers. He added that Cyprus continues to be first for the number of asylum applications per capita among all other European Union member states.