EU imposes 4th set of sanctions against Russia for war

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has announced that it has approved a new set of sanctions to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. France says the 27-nation bloc “has approved a fourth package of sanctions targeting individuals and entities involved in the aggression against Ukraine, as well as several sectors of the Russian economy.” The French EU presidency said the bloc also approved a declaration to the World Trade Organization to suspend the application of the most-favored-nation clause for Russia and suspend the examination of Belarus’ application for accession to the trade body. If Russia is suspended, its companies would no longer receive special treatment throughout the EU.