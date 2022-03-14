Germany’s Scholz to meet Turkey’s Erdogan in Ankara

ISTANBUL (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is visiting Turkey Monday in his first official trip to the country since he took office in December. He will hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, followed by a news conference. A Turkish presidency statement said the two leaders are expected to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war and Turkish-European Union Relations, along with bilateral relations. Germany and Turkey have significant trade relations, with bilateral trade 2021 rising above $41 billion in 2021. Some 3 million people of Turkish origin live in Germany, closely linking the two countries. But relations have been tested by Turkey’s human rights record.