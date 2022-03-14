Guilty plea for Seattle man who tried to join Islamic State

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle man has pleaded guilty to a terrorism-related charge after being arrested while trying to board a flight to join the Islamic State group. Authorities arrested Elvin Hunter Bgorn Williams last June at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as he checked in for a flight to Cairo. He is now 21 and entered a guilty plea in U.S. District Court on Monday to providing support to a foreign terrorist organization and is due to be sentenced June 14. A criminal complaint says Williams first came to the FBI’s attention when he was 16 after his high school administrators reported that he saying he wanted to join the group.