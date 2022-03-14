In Ukraine, female war reporters build on legacy of pioneers

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The female journalists covering Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine owe a debt to the work of their 20th-century predecessors. War reporting was long viewed as the province of men until the Vietnam War and later conflicts. Women proved their capability and changed the nature of war coverage. The prominence of U.S. TV correspondents and the reach of their outlets adds to their impact. Oprah Winfrey offered online praise of network reporters risking their lives to, as she said, “show the world the truth.” CNN senior international correspondent Clarissa Ward says the Ukraine assignment is hard, but that she wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.