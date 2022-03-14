Man, 2-year-old child die in drive-by shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say they’re looking for three people after someone in a vehicle pulled up to a home in Tuscaloosa and opened fire, leaving a man and a 2-year-old child dead. Police say the three may have been present at the killing of 25-year-old Marcus Winston and the youngster on Sunday afternoon. But no charges were filed, and a sheriff’s spokesman says the three may or may not be suspects. Earlier, Mayor Walt Maddox shared a statement shared on social media that said suspects in the shooting’s aren’t new to Tuscaloosa police. Authorities didn’t release a potential motive or the name of the child, who wasn’t related to Winston.