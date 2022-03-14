Mexican border shootings close US crossing after capo arrest

NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico (AP) — Gunfire and burning vehicles in the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo led U.S. officials to briefly close a border crossing. The gunfire erupted after the arrest of a leader of one faction of the Northeast Cartel. Suspected cartel members then hijacked and burned vehicles, apparently in retaliation for the arrest. Southbound traffic into Nuevo Laredo at Juarez-Lincoln and Gateway to the Americas Bridges were briefly suspended, but re-opened Monday morning. The arrested suspected was identified as the leader of cartel gunmen known as “The Troops of Hell.” They are an extremely violent and heavily-armed gang of hitmen.