Mexico finds 17 bodies buried in backyards, patios

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Volunteer searchers in northern Mexico have led authorities to a series of grisly finds: 17 bodies or skeletal remains buried in the backyards and patios of houses in a low-income housing development. Prosecutors in the northern border state of Sonora said the finds were made over the weekend at abandoned houses in the city of Ciudad Obregon. They said searches would continue Monday. Photos posted by the prosecutors’ office showed searchers digging by hand and with a backhoe in the yards, and in some cases under the foundations of the homes. Sonora has been locked in a bloody three-way turf battle between rival drug gangs.