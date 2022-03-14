Panel: Facility discriminated against transgender woman

By PATRICK WHITTLE

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s human rights panel has ruled in favor of a transgender woman who complained that she was discriminated against when she was denied a room by an assisted living facility. The Maine Human Rights Commission voted 3-2 on Monday that there were reasonable grounds that Sunrise Assisted Living in Jonesport violated the Maine Human Rights Act and discriminated against the complainant on the basis of sex, sexual orientation or gender identity. The petitioner complained to the commission that Sunrise would not admit her because the facility was concerned she wanted to reside with a female roommate.