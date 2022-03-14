Red Cross say it hasn’t visited Myanmar prisons since COVID

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The International Committee of the Red Cross has been unable to visit prisons in Myanmar since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in late 2019. Red Cross director-general Robert Mardini said in an interview with The Associated Press on Monday that officials with his organization have, however, remained in contact with Myanmar. Myanmar’s military seized power in February last year, ousting the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi, which has likely complicated communication efforts. Resistance to the takeover has now led to what some U.N. experts have characterized as a civil war. Activist says thousands have been arrested.