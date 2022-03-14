Rep. Cori Bush’s ‘The Forerunner’ to be published Oct. 3

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri has a memoir coming out this fall. She’ll recount her personal struggles, years of activism and her decision to run for office in 2020, when she became the first Black woman from her state elected to Congress. Publisher Alfred A. Knopf announced Monday it will release “The Forerunner: A Memoir by Congresswoman Cori Bush” on Oct. 3. Bush had been a nurse and an activist. She became known nationally as among those protesting in Ferguson, Missouri, after a white police officer fatally shot an 18-year-old Black man, Michael Brown, in 2014.