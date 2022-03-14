Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

Russian troops were keeping up pressure on Ukraine’s capital city and air raid sirens were heard across the besieged country overnight, even as both nations were expected to resume diplomatic talks. The attacks on the capital Monday came a day after Russia escalated its offensive by shelling areas close to the Polish border. The fighting, now in its third week, continued to exact a human toll. A pregnant woman and her baby died after Russia bombed the maternity hospital where she was meant to give birth. The war has forced more than 2.6 million people to flee Ukraine. Thousands of civilians and soldiers have been killed.