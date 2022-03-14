Russian missile strike near NATO’s Poland stirs anxiety

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Russian missile attack that killed at least 35 people in western Ukraine, just 15 miles from NATO member Poland, has spurred Poles to take pro-security steps in the face of warfare between Poland’s two eastern neighbors. A line of applicants, unseen for decades, formed Monday at Warsaw’s main passport office. Canned food, bottled water, flashlights and batteries filled shoppers’ baskets. People in the streets talked of the latest news and their anxieties for the future. All this despite NATO’s strengthening of its military presence in eastern Poland and assurances the country is safe and that every inch of the alliance’s territory will be defended.