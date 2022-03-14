Turkish medical workers strike for better pay, safer work

ISTANBUL (AP) — Thousands of Turkish doctors and other medical workers began a two-day nationwide strike on Monday to demand better protection, improved work conditions and higher pay as Turkey suffers soaring inflation. Hundreds of doctors have left their jobs in Turkey to seek opportunities abroad. Earlier this month, Turkey’s president said they can “go ahead and leave.” On Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan softened his tone. He said he believed the doctors who go abroad would return home soon because Turkey promised a “bright future.” Violence against health care professionals have been on the rise in Turkey just as medical workers are dealing with burnout from the pandemic.