Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to US Congress

By LISA MASCARO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver a virtual address to the U.S. Congress. Zelenskyy will speak Wednesday to members of the House and Senate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement Monday that all lawmakers are invited to the talk that will be delivered via video at the U.S. Capitol. Congress recently approved $13.6 billion in emergency military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine. The leaders said Congress is “in awe of the people of Ukraine.” They said they plan to convey support as the people of Ukraine “bravely defend democracy.”