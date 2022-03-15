No charges against 2 Chicago officers in fatal shootings

By SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — A prosecutor says no charges will be filed against the Chicago police officers who fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo and 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez during foot pursuits within days of each other last year. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said there was insufficient evidence to charge the officers in the deaths, which were captured on video that showed both suspects appeared to have handguns prior to the shootings. Foxx was critical of the officers in the shooting death of Alvarez, saying they created the situation that put them in danger.