Singing coach, 87, dies after she was attacked on NYC street

NEW YORK (AP) — An 87-year-old singing coach has died from head injuries after being suddenly shoved to the ground on a New York City street. Police say Barbara Maier Gustern died Tuesday as they searched for a suspect. She hit her head and was critically injured in the attack Thursday night in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. Chief of Detectives James Essig says a woman crossed the street, came up behind Gustern and pushed her to the ground in an unprovoked attack. Gustern had worked with performers on Broadway and beyond.

