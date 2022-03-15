Ukrainian spiritual and diplomatic leaders urge aid, weapons

By LUIS ANDRES HENAO

Associated Press

The top leader of Ukrainian Catholics in the United States and Ukraine’s ambassador have made an urgent appeal to the world for more weapons to fight against Russia’s invasion and aid to address the worsening humanitarian crisis. The Most Rev. Borys Gudziak is metropolitan archbishop of Philadelphia for the Ukrainian Catholic Church in the United States. He says there’s a dire need for armored ambulances, medical supplies and food, as well as arms. Ambassador Oksana Markarova calls the invasion a genocide of the Ukrainian people. About 3 million people have fled the country since the invasion started, and thousands of soldiers and civilians have died.