Snapshots of 4 men charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot

By ED WHITE, SARA BURNETT and MICHAEL TARM

Associated Press

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Jurors have unflattering snapshots so far of four men charged with plotting to strike back against government by kidnapping Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. During the first two days of testimony, prosecutors introduced videos, messages and secretly recorded conversations full of antigovernment screeds. Federal Judge Robert Jonker told the jury to not try “to pull it all together just yet.” The trial in Grand Rapids, Michigan, which is expected to last weeks, is scheduled to resume Thursday. It was suspended earlier this week after an essential participant tested positive for COVID-19. Barry Croft Jr., Adam Fox, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with conspiracy. Lawyers have signaled an entrapment defense.