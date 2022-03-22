Central African Republic alleged rebel appears at ICC

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An alleged coordinator of a predominantly Christian rebel group in the Central African Republic has appeared at the International Criminal Court. Maxime Jeoffroy Eli Mokom Gawaka’s was in court Tuesday for the first time since he was arrested in Chad and turned over to the court to face charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Mokom is a former government minister who is accused by prosecutors at the global court of coordinating operations of the anti-Balaka. That’s a mainly Christian group that fought against the predominantly Muslim Seleka rebel group that left thousands dead and displaced hundreds of thousands in 2013 and 2014 in Central African Republic. He was not required to enter pleas Tuesday.