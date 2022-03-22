Children’s edition of ‘Little Book of Joy’ coming this fall

NEW YORK (AP) — A picture-book edition of a bestseller that was co-authored by two Nobel Peace Prize winners will be published this fall. Random House Children’s Books announced Tuesday that “The Little Book of Joy” will come out Sept. 27. The authors are the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Rachel Neumann and Douglas Abrams are collaborating on the text and illustrations are provided by Rafael Lopez. In 2016, Archbishop Tutu and the Dalai Lama worked together on “The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World.” That book has sold more than 1 million copies and been translated into more than 40 languages.