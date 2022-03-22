China says military development of islands within its rights

BEIJING (AP) — China says it has the right to develop South China Sea islands as it sees fit and is accusing the U.S. of undermining security in the disputed waterway. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin’s comments Tuesday follow accusations from the U.S. Indo-Pacific commander that China has fully militarized at least three of several islands it built in the disputed waterway, violating a previous commitment by President Xi Jinping not to do so. Wang told reporters China’s deployment of “necessary national defense facilities on its own territory is a right entitled to every sovereign country and is in line with international law, which is beyond reproach.” He described U.S. military actions in the area as “provocations.”