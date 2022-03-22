Germany conducts raids over hate posts against politicians

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have carried out raids across the country and questioned more than 100 suspects in an investigation of hate posts against politicians connected to last year’s national election. The Frankfurt prosecutor’s office and the Federal Criminal Police Office said that Tuesday’s raids resulted from an analysis of over 600 posts for criminal content. The investigation was based on legislation that was introduced last year to provide for tough punishment of slander and abuse of people “in political life.” Prosecutors didn’t name the targets of the posts that resulted in the raids, but said that the investigation covered posts against politicians from all the parties currently in Germany’s national parliament and two-thirds of them are women.