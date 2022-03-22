Kremlin foe Navalny faces lengthy prison term in new trial

MOSCOW (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is facing a lengthy prison term on top of the one he is already serving in a trial Kremlin critics see as an attempt to keep President Vladimir Putin’s most ardent foe in prison for as long as possible. A court is expected to announce a verdict on Tuesday. Navalny, who is serving 2 1/2 years in a penal colony east of Moscow, has been charged with fraud and contempt of court. The prosecution accuses him of embezzling money that he and his foundation raised over the years and of insulting a judge during a previous trial. Navalny rejects the allegations as politically motivated. The prosecution has asked for 13 years in a maximum security prison.