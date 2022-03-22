Michigan judge sets aside brothers’ 1997 murder convictions

By ANNA LIZ NICHOLS

Associated Press / Report for America

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge has set aside the 1997 murder convictions of two brothers in the death of a family friend. An Oakland County judge ruled Tuesday that George and Melvin DeJesus were wrongfully convicted after they had been in prison for nearly 25 years. The brothers were in their early 20s when a man whose DNA was found on the scene took a deal and testified against the brothers. The brothers’ DNA was never found on the scene and they had alibis. The Attorney General’s Conviction Integrity Unit looked into the case and found evidence to support the brothers’ innocence. They were expected to be released from prison Tuesday.