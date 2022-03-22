Norway’s king tests positive for COVID, has mild symptoms

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Officials say Norway’s 85-year-old King Harald V has tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday and has mild symptoms. The royal household said in a brief statement Tuesday that Harald will take a break from his duties for a few days and that his son and heir Crown Prince Haakon would take them over for now. Harald has received three COVID-19 vaccine shots. He’s been ill several times in recent years including in 2020 when he had an operation for a new heart valve. Harald’s duties as Norway’s head of state are ceremonial and he holds no political power. He ascended to the throne following the death of his father King Olav on Jan. 17, 1991.