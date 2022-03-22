Pakistan air force plane crashes in NW, killing 2 pilots

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s air force says one of its aircraft has crashed during a routine training mission near the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing a pilot and co-pilot. In a statement, it said the air force has ordered an investigation to determine what caused the crash. It said there was no damage on the ground in Tuesday’s crash. It provided no further details. Military plane crashes are common in Pakistan. In 2019, 19 people died when a Pakistani military aircraft crashed into a residential area on the outskirts of the garrison city of Rawalpindi, most of them in their homes.