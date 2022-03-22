Pakistani PM urges Islamic nations to mediate in Ukraine war

By MUNIR AHMED

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister has urged foreign ministers from Muslim-majority nations to help end Russia’s war in Ukraine, appealing also on China’s top diplomat to join the effort. Imran Khan spoke on Tuesday, at the start of a two-day gathering in Islamabad of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation. China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, is attending as a special guest. Khan said the war in Ukraine “could have great consequences for the world” and urged the ministers to “mediate, try to bring about a cease-fire and an end to the conflict.”