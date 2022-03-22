Russian talking point: Blaming US for Ukraine church split

By PETER SMITH

Associated Press

Russia has sought to justify its assault on Ukraine with allegations of foreign encroachment near its borders. Its best-known complaint is against NATO. But religious and political leaders also accuse the U.S. and the Eastern Orthodox ecumenical patriarch of Constantinople of fomenting a schism among Orthodox Christians in Ukraine. Moscow Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, has alleged their goal was to turn Russians and Ukrainians into enemies. Scholars say this is a conspiracy theory but the religious grievance shouldn’t be overlooked. Says one professor, “You cannot call it a religious war, but it has a religious dimension.”