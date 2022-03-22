UK-bound Ukraine orphans stuck in Poland awaiting paperwork

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Dozens of Ukrainian orphans and their caregivers who are headed to refuge in the UK are stuck in Poland due to missing paperwork from Ukraine. The nearly 50 youngsters from orphanages in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro were due to fly to London Monday and from there travel on to Scotland. Instead they are waiting in a luxury hotel, which stepped in to give them free accommodation, until the bureaucratic holdup could be dealt with. Their journey has been organized by a Scottish charity called Dnipro Kids, which was set up in 2005 by supporters of Hibernian Football Club in the Scottish capital Edinburgh. The effort to help them is supported by the British government.