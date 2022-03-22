Ukrainian theater’s new drama? Making dumplings for soldiers

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

DROHOBYCH, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian actress Alla Shkondina is taking on a new role, preparing potato dumplings, meat-filled pancakes and borscht to send to soldiers on the front lines. She was working Monday alongside fellow artists at the repertory theater in the Ukrainian city of Drohobych, one small part of a massive war effort by defiant volunteers across the country. In the theater’s warmly lit cafe, where popcorn has gone stale in the month since Russia’s invasion, artists in this community near the foot of the Carpathian Mountains are rolling and filling dough to add to the thousands of dumplings they’ve sent to the front, or to displaced people in need.