6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says six teenage students killed in a collision with a semi were riding in a small car with only four seats. Only the 16-year-old driver and front-seat passenger were wearing seat belts when the 2015 Chevrolet Spark carrying the girls collided with the rock hauler Tuesday afternoon in Tishomingo, a rural city of about 3,000 people located about 100 miles southeast of Oklahoma City. The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers. The victims’ names weren’t released because they are juveniles.