Al-Shabab gunmen attack airport in Somalia’s capital

By OMAR FARUK

Associated Press

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Gunfire rang out in the Somali capital as Islamic extremists attacked the international airport Wednesday, injuring at least three police officers. Somali Police Commissioner Gen. Abdi Hassan Hijar told the Somali National News Agency that security forces had repulsed the assault, killing two armed attackers. He said the attackers, armed with pistols and grenades, were “pretending” to be airport workers when they launched the attack. Al-Shabab, Somalia’s Islamic extremist rebels, claimed responsibility for the attack inside Mogadishu’s Aden Abdulle International Airport, saying its fighters were attempting to invade a compound that is home to several diplomatic missions.