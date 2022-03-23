Amid dropping COVID cases, South Africa loosens restrictions

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — With declining cases of COVID-19, South Africa’s president has announced that it is no longer mandatory to wear masks outdoors and vaccinated travelers entering the country are no longer required to produce a negative PCR tests. The relaxed restrictions will also allow sports stadiums and musical venues to fill up to 50% of their capacity with people who are vaccinated or who present a valid negative PCR test. South Africa has been the hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic in Africa recording nearly 100,000 deaths and more than 3.7 million infections since the outbreak started in 2020. In recent weeks it has seen a significant drop in COVID-related deaths and severe illness.