Attorney asks Oklahoma court to stop US Senate election

By SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court is considering an attorney’s challenge to a special election to fill the seat of retiring U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe. The 9-member court heard arguments Wednesday in the case brought by Enid attorney Stephen Jones. The court didn’t immediately issue a ruling in the case. Jones argues that the 17th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution allows elections to be held only in the case of a vacancy. Because Inhofe said he doesn’t plan to vacate the seat until January, Jones argues there is no vacancy. Oklahoma’s Solicitor General Mithun Mansinghani said Inhofe’s announcement that he plans to resign creates a vacancy.