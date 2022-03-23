‘CODA’ to be adapted to the stage by Deaf West Theatre

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — “CODA,” the Oscar-nominated film about a singing teenage daughter in a deaf family, is being developed as a stage musical by the Los Angeles-based Deaf West Theatre. The project was announced Wednesday by the film’s producers, Vendôme Pictures and Pathé Films, shortly ahead of Sunday’s Academy Awards, where “CODA” is in contention for best picture. No timeline for the production has yet been announced. “CODA” stars Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur and Daniel Durant have all previously performed at Deaf West, an acclaimed non-profit theater founded in 1991 that features deaf and hearing actors in productions performed in both sign language and spoken English.