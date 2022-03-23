Dutch publisher pulls Anne Frank betrayal book amid critique

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A group of Dutch historians has published an in-depth criticism of the work and conclusion of a cold case team that said it had pieced together the “most likely scenario” of who betrayed Jewish teenage diarist Anne Frank and her family. The cold case team’s research was published this year in the book “The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation.” The book said a prominent Jewish notary was likely the person who revealed the Frank family’s secret annex hiding place. In a 69-page written “refutation,” six historians describe the cold case team’s findings as “a shaky house of cards.” The book’s publisher announced Tuesday night it was pulling the title from store shelves.