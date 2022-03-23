EU proposes aid package to help farmers weather Ukraine war

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm has proposed a 500 million-euro aid package to help food producers in the 27-nation bloc weather the economic impact of the war in Ukraine. With Russia and Ukraine providing about 30% of the world’s wheat, the war has led to higher food prices globally and already rising production costs. The European Commission said the aid it proposed on Wednesday would be distributed in national allocations. The commission’s plan also would authorize EU countries to supplement the bloc’s support by up to 200% through their own contributions, which could generate another 1 billion euros. The commission says it’s also deeply concerned about the food supply in Ukraine’s besieged cities.