GOP push against ballot drop boxes hits rural places, too

By JOHN HANNA

AP Political Writer

LECOMPTON, Kan. (AP) — As Republicans question the security of ballot drop boxes, plenty of places stand to lose them, including small communities in Republican-leaning Kansas. A proposal under consideration Wednesday in the GOP-controlled Kansas Senate would cut the number of drop boxes statewide by more than 40% from the 2020 elections. The proposal likely would hit small towns on the outskirts of more populated places and some villages dotting rural vistas. Nineteen counties with fewer than 5,000 registered voters had two more more boxes in 2020. Under the bill, 48 of the state’s counties would have to cut back on their drop boxes. They would lose 80 of the 191 boxes deployed two years ago.