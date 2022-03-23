Greece: More bodies found on burned ferry, death toll at 11

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says crews have recovered two more bodies from a ferry that caught fire last month as it sailed between Greece and Italy, bringing the total death toll to 11. The bodies were found on a car deck of the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia, the coast guard said Wednesday, adding that there were no longer any people listed as missing. The Feb. 18 fire broke out after the ferry with 292 people on board sailed out of the northwestern Greek port of Igoumenitsa, headed for Brindisi, Italy. Most were rescued by a nearby Italian customs vessel and a Greek coast guard patrol boat that arrived later.