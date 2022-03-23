Letters of John le Carré to be published in November

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A book coming out this fall will show readers a more personal side of the late John le Carré. Viking announced Wednesday that “A Private Spy: The Letters of John le Carré” will be published Nov. 8. It’s edited by the author’s son Tim Cornwell. The book includes correspondence with actors Ralph Fiennes, Hugh Laurie and Alec Guinness. Guinness famously played le Carré’s fictional spy, George Smiley, in adaptations of “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” and other classic thrillers. John le Carré was the pen name for David Cornwell, who died in 2020 at age 89.