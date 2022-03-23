MacKenzie Scott announces nearly $4 billion in donations

By GLENN GAMBOA

AP Business Writer

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott revealed that she has donated nearly $4 billion to 465 nonprofits in a new blog post Wednesday, confirming the gifts that the groups have been announcing on their own for months. The announcement brings Scott’s publicly disclosed donations to more than $12 billion since 2019, including the $436 million donated to Habitat for Humanity International and 84 of its affiliates to create affordable housing announced Tuesday. That donation is the largest publicly disclosed gift from Scott and her husband, Dan Jewett, so far.